Live News Updates: Voting begins in Turkey

Turkey votes

Istanbul: Polls open in Turkey's twin legislative, presidential elections.



Saudi women driving ban ends

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia´s decades-long ban on women driving ended on Sunday, according to a previous government announcement.

Potentially thousands of women are expected to take the wheel, as the kingdom overturns the world´s only ban on female motorists.

First Russia air strikes hit south Syria since 2017 truce: monitor

Beirut: Russia bombed rebel-held areas in Syria´s south late Saturday for the first time since it agreed on a ceasefire there nearly a year ago, a monitor said.

Germany beat Sweden 2-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Sochi, Russia: Toni Kroos scored a dramatic winner deep into injury time on Saturday as Germany beat Sweden 2-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ola Toivonen put the Swedes ahead in the first half. Marco Reus equalised shortly after half-time and Kroos netted the winner in the 95th minute.

Chief Justice directs WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages

LARKANA: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, during his visit to government hospital Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital, Larkana, has taken notice of excessive and unscheduled load shedding and directed WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages.

During his visit, the Chief Justice met patients and heard their complaints.

Windies 12-3 as rain stops day-night Test

Bridgetown, Barbados: Rain interrupted play on the opening day of the day-night third Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka with the West Indies struggling at 12-3 after choosing to bat at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive

Berlin: Fans danced in the rain in Berlin on Saturday as defending champions Germany avoided an embarrassing World Cup exit with a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Supporters watching on big screens at the Brandenburg Gate huddled nervously under grey clouds and drizzle, before throwing their umbrellas away as Toni Kroos´ late winner saved Germany.

TTP names new leader after Fazlullah's killing in missile strike

Tehreek-e-Taliban Taliban (TTP) announced it had appointed a new leader on Saturday after the militant group confirmed for the first time its former chief Maulana Fazlullah was killed in a US drone strike last week.

Fazlullah is believed to have ordered the failed 2012 assassination of Malala Yousafzai, who became a global symbol of the fight for girls´ rights to schooling, and who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.