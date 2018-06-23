Sat June 23, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Pakistan outplayed by India in Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan were humiliated by India in the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament when their arch rivals opened the campaign with a stunning 4-0 win in Breda, Netherlands on Saturday.

Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India - Mandeep Singh scored two goals while Dilpreet Singh and Lalit Upadhayay scored a goal each.

Three of India’s goals came in the final five minutes of the game while the first was scored in the first quarter.

Now Pakistan will play their second match against Australia while India will face Argentina on June 24 in the six-nation tournament.

The countries participating in the Champions Trophy 2018 are Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland, besides India and Pakistan.

