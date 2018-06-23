Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Race 3 producer confirms a fourth movie is definitely in the making

Race 3 trailer 

MUMBAI: Just weeks after the release of Salman starrer ‘Race 3’ and its record-smashing box office collection, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that a fourth instalment is definitely in the plans for the franchise that has taken the Indian film industry by storm.

x
Advertisement

The announcement was coupled with the information that Salman Khan will also be in the fourth film. 

“Race 4 will definitely be produced but the script will be decided before; right now nothing is decided,” said Taurani.

He added, “Of course, it will not be significantly shorter but what it will be is the lowest budget 300 crore film in Bollywood history, despite the fact that Salman [Khan] will of course get a commission.”

 ‘Race 3’ was released on Eid which has been hailed as this year’s biggest grosser so far, incurring a business of 225 crores in just five days of release. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

´Game of Thrones´ Jon Snow to marry on-screen flame

´Game of Thrones´ Jon Snow to marry on-screen flame
Marvel to give Spider Man’s Cindy Moon her own film

Marvel to give Spider Man’s Cindy Moon her own film
First track of Teefa in Trouble becomes an instant hit

First track of Teefa in Trouble becomes an instant hit
Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s acting skills

Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s acting skills
Load More load more