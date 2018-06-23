Race 3 producer confirms a fourth movie is definitely in the making

MUMBAI: Just weeks after the release of Salman starrer ‘Race 3’ and its record-smashing box office collection, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that a fourth instalment is definitely in the plans for the franchise that has taken the Indian film industry by storm.



The announcement was coupled with the information that Salman Khan will also be in the fourth film.

“Race 4 will definitely be produced but the script will be decided before; right now nothing is decided,” said Taurani.

He added, “Of course, it will not be significantly shorter but what it will be is the lowest budget 300 crore film in Bollywood history, despite the fact that Salman [Khan] will of course get a commission.”

‘Race 3’ was released on Eid which has been hailed as this year’s biggest grosser so far, incurring a business of 225 crores in just five days of release.