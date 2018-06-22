Fifa World Cup 2018: Day eight round up

Messi loses his cool



Lionel Messi appeared tense as Argentina face the humiliation of a group-stage exit after a shock 3-0 defeat by Croatia that left the South Americans needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Argentina on brink of World Cup exit

Argentina slipped to the brink of an embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit on Thursday after Croatia beat Messi-led South Americans 3-0 to qualify for the last 16.

A goalkeeping howler from Willy Caballero allowed Ante Rebic to give Croatia a 53rd-minute lead, and late goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic left Lionel Messi and Argentina needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of progressing from Group D alive.

France into World Cup knockout stage

Yekaterinburg, Russia, June 21, 2018 (AFP) -France reached the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after Kylian Mbappe´s 34th minute goal defeated Peru.

Australia and Denmark draw 1-1

Australia captain Mile Jedinak hammered in a 38th-minute penalty for handball awarded by the VAR to draw the Socceroos level at 1-1 with Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group C match in Samara on Thursday.

Australia unchanged for crunch Denmark clash

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk named an unchanged starting line-up for their crunch World Cup clash with Denmark on Thursday following their opening 2-1 defeat to France.

Pakistani teenager to conduct toss

A 15-year-old Pakistani will conduct the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica scheduled for June 22 (Friday).

Messi under pressure

Lionel Messi is under increased pressure to redeem himself when Argentina face Croatia in today's pivotal match after eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the World Cup to send Morocco packing.

France will be looking for a second World Cup Group C win against Peru Thursday while Australia need to bounce back from their heart-breaking defeat to Les Bleus against Denmark.

Female reporter sexually harassed on live TV

A female journalist was sexually assaulted live on air during coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia last week, CNN reported on Wednesday. The TV channel reported that a man harassed Julieth GonzaIez when she was reporting from the city of Saransk for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Spanish news channel.

Spain beat Iran 1-0

KAZAN: Spain team were grateful for a big slice of luck on Wednesday as they overcame a stubborn Iran side to claim a 1-0 win.

Diego Costa scored the only goal for Spain after 54 minutes when he was tackled by Ramin Rezaeian, only for the ball to ricochet back off Costa's shin and into the back of the net.

Iran thought they had equalised shortly after but, following a VAR intervention, Saeid Ezatolahi's bundled effort was correctly ruled out for offside.