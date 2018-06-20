Fifa World Cup 2018: Live Updates

This is a live blog for the Fifa World Cup 2018 which is updated round the clock.

Portugal vs Morocco

Joao Mario takes the place of Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's midfield as coach Fernando Santos makes one change for Wednesday's Group B match against Morocco at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will again line up alongside Goncalo Guedes in attack as the Real Madrid star seeks to build on his brilliant hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening game.

Iran in U-turn on women in stadiums

Tehran's largest football stadium is to admit thousands of women together with men for the first time since the the Islamic revolution of 1979 as World Cup fever grips Iran for its Wednesday evening group game against Spain.

The decision to throw open the gates of the capital´s 100,000 capacity Azadi Stadium for the landmark 10:30 pm (1800 GMT) live screening comes with Iran topping Group B after its opening game victory against Morocco on Friday.



Ronaldo looms for Morocco



Cristiano Ronaldo trained his sights on Morocco on Wednesday after his stunning hat-trick in Portugal´s World Cup opener, while 2010 winners Spain play Iran with the host nation buzzing from Russia´s unexpected success.

Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo bagged a sublime treble to salvage a 3-3 draw against Spain in Sochi in Russia 2018´s stand-out match so far, the 51st of his glittering career. "I´m very happy, it´s a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," Ronaldo said.

FIFA apologises after plane carrying Saudi team catches fire

The Organizing Committee of the FIFA World Cup 2018 apologized to Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), a day after it was reported that a plane carrying Saudi Arabian team caught fire mid-flight.

In a letter sent to the SAFF, the committee said that the aircraft which caught fire would no longer be used for transportation of teams taking part in the World Cup.

Russian fans elated



Russian fans were elated as the World Cup hosts cruised past Egypt 3-1 in their second game in Group A, virtually booking a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Russia is the lowest FIFA ranked side at the event, but two games in they are top of their group with six points and are poised to qualify for the next stage.

The win followed Russia’s 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia in the first game of the tournament.

It is an unexpectedly positive situation for a Russian side that came into this tournament amidst scepticism and pessimism at home.

In other matches on Tuesday, Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 before Poland lost by the same scoreline to Senegal as the pre-tournament favourites to advance from Group H suffered upsets.

Today’s schedule:

Watch: Russia vs Saudi Arabia highlights

Blatter arrives in Russia despite ban



Disgraced former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter defied a ban to attend World Cup matches and arrived in Russia on Tuesday at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

"I´m not here to comment the game. I´m here to enjoy the World Cup," Blatter told reporters before stepping inside a luxurious Moscow hotel.

The 82-year-old is being investigated by Swiss prosecutors for alleged corruption during his 17-year reign as head of world football´s governing body.



The Swiss national was suspended for six years by FIFA in 2016 from football-related activities over a 1.8-million-euro ($2 million) payment to former UEFA chief Michel Platini.



