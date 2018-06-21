Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

Messi´s Argentina on brink of World Cup exit as Croatia qualify for knockouts

Nizhniy Novgorod: Argentina slipped to the brink of an embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit on Thursday after Croatia beat the South Americans 3-0 to progress to the last 16.

A goalkeeping howler from Willy Caballero allowed Ante Rebic to give Croatia a 53rd-minute lead, and late goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic left Lionel Messi and Argentina needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of progressing from Group D alive.

