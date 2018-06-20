Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salah’s fan present 100 kg cake on his 26th birthday

GROZNY, Russia: Egypt forward Mohamed Salah might have had a forgettable 26th birthday as his team lost to Uruguay in their World Cup opener on Friday, but a group of fans from Chechnya brought a smile to his face with a 100kg cake decorated with a golden boot.

x
Advertisement

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and was not risked in Egypt’s 1-0 Group A loss to Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Egypt’s talisman was presented with the two-tier cake in the colors of the national flag on the team’s arrival at their training base of Grozny early on Saturday.

Salah smiled and hugged his team mates as they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in English and Arabic before blowing out the candles and heading to his room.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

New Zealand set new T20 women record of 216-1

New Zealand set new T20 women record of 216-1
Mohamed Salah´s World Cup bid ends with a whimper

Mohamed Salah´s World Cup bid ends with a whimper
Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad fails dope test

Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad fails dope test
Ashes to kick off new World Test Championship

Ashes to kick off new World Test Championship
Load More load more