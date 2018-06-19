FIFA World Cup Live: Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia

SAINT PETERSBURG: Mohamed Salah was named in Egypt´s starting line-up on Tuesday as they try to salvage their World Cup against a Russian side who know a win could seal a place in the last 16.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his team´s 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggles to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month´s Champions League final.

Russia will come to a standstill for the game in Saint Petersburg after Japan made history in the early game, beating 10-man Colombia 2-1 to become the first Asian side to conquer a South American team at a World Cup.

The complexion of the game was changed radically when Colombia´s Carlos Sanchez was shown the first red card of Russia 2018 for handball in the opening minutes of the contest.

Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot and although Juan Quintero equalised late in the first half, Japan made their superior numbers count, with Yuya Osako heading a winner in the 73rd minute.

Japan´s build-up to Russia has been tumultuous after coach Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked in April and replaced by Akira Nishino, despite steering the team to the finals.

But they will be delighted to start their Russian campaign with a victory after failing to notch a single win in Brazil four years ago -- including a painful 4-1 defeat at the hands of Colombia.

All 32 teams in the tournament have now played at least once.

Salah´s shoulder has continued to cause him problems in Russia, and at the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt´s Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but will undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

"I hope he will be fit to play, I´m sure he will be able to play. He is a central piece in our team," Cuper said.

If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was bullish that his team can rein in the explosive striker, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool.

"We know how to play against him," he said. "We are ready to stop Salah and we will."

Russia got their World Cup off to the perfect start last Thursday with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, but are under no illusions that the seven-time African champions pose a far tougher test -- providing Salah plays.

"Egypt´s game with Salah is different from the one they play without him," forward Alexei Miranchuk said.