Sat June 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 17, 2018

Chandimal pleads not guilty to ´sweet in pocket´ ball-tampering

Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has denied ball-tampering by using sweets and will face a hearing at the conclusion of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Sunday.

"Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded not guilty to breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct and, as such, Javagal Srinath of the Panel of ICC Match Referees will hold a hearing following the conclusion of the St Lucia Test against the Windies," said an ICC statement.

Match officials charged Chandimal after television footage from the final session´s play on Friday appeared to show the captain taking sweets out from his left pocket and putting these in his mouth, before applying the artificial substance to the ball which the umpires viewed as an attempt to change its condition.

