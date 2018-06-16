Sat June 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 16, 2018

Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup

Saransk, Russia: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in both sides´ World Cup group stage opener on Saturday after Christian Cueva blasted over a VAR-awarded penalty for the Peruvians in Saransk.

Yussuf Yurary Poulsen capitalised for the Danes, slotting into the net in the 59th minute.

