Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup

Saransk, Russia: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in both sides´ World Cup group stage opener on Saturday after Christian Cueva blasted over a VAR-awarded penalty for the Peruvians in Saransk.
Yussuf Yurary Poulsen capitalised for the Danes, slotting into the net in the 59th minute.
