Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Umar Akmal appeals fans to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has appealed his fans to pray for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is admitted at the Harley Street hospital London following a cardiac arrest.

In a video message, Umar Akmal appealed the Pakistani nation and other Pakistanis living abroad to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s early recovery and her return to Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif after complete health.

x
Advertisement

The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz deteriorated on Thursday and was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital. She has been kept on ventilator.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are already in London after being allowed by the court to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup

Football: Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in World Cup
Federer beats Kyrgios to regain number one spot

Federer beats Kyrgios to regain number one spot
FIFA World Cup: Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw

FIFA World Cup: Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
Sri Lanka refuse to take field after umpires query ball

Sri Lanka refuse to take field after umpires query ball
Load More load more