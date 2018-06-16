Umar Akmal appeals fans to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has appealed his fans to pray for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is admitted at the Harley Street hospital London following a cardiac arrest.



In a video message, Umar Akmal appealed the Pakistani nation and other Pakistanis living abroad to pray for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s early recovery and her return to Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif after complete health.

The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz deteriorated on Thursday and was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital. She has been kept on ventilator.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are already in London after being allowed by the court to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

