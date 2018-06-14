Thu June 14, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Eid ul-Fitr moon sighted in UAE: Khaleej Times

DUBAI: The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the UAE's International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

This means Eid ul-Fitr should begin on Friday.

According to Khaeej Times, the final decision will be taken when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, announces its decision.

In the UAE, as announced earlier, the public sector will observe their Eid break until Sunday, June 17, while the private sector will observe a two-day break on Friday and Saturday, should Friday be the first day of Eid.


