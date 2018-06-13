Wed June 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Already wary of meat, people raise concern after 200 goats killed in road accident near Lahore

LAHORE: A truck carrying   animals overturned near Lahore on Tuesday, killing at least 200 goats.

The incident took place  on Multan Road near Loharanwala Khoo. 

Hours after accident occurred, some social media  users  claimed that the dead animals are being shifted to slaughter house.

They expressed concern that   unscrupulous elements  in collusion with  corrupt  officials of the local administration could supply the meat of dead animals to   eateries and hotels in the provincial metropolis.

People  in Lahore have been wary of eating meat after  former Punjab government held scores of butchers  for selling donkey meat over the last few years. 


 

 

