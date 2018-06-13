Already wary of meat, people raise concern after 200 goats killed in road accident near Lahore

LAHORE: A truck carrying animals overturned near Lahore on Tuesday, killing at least 200 goats.

The incident took place on Multan Road near Loharanwala Khoo.

Hours after accident occurred, some social media users claimed that the dead animals are being shifted to slaughter house.

They expressed concern that unscrupulous elements in collusion with corrupt officials of the local administration could supply the meat of dead animals to eateries and hotels in the provincial metropolis.

People in Lahore have been wary of eating meat after former Punjab government held scores of butchers for selling donkey meat over the last few years.



