Video: President Mamnoon, Narenda Modi shake hands, exchange greetings in China

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.



Both the leaders exchanged greetings as other world leaders looked on after signing of Qingdao Declaration.

TV cameras also showed Hussain shaking hands with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping.