Sun June 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

Video: President Mamnoon, Narenda Modi shake hands, exchange greetings in China

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during  Shanghai Cooperation Organization  (SCO) summit.

Both the leaders exchanged greetings  as other world leaders looked on after signing of Qingdao Declaration.

TV cameras also showed Hussain shaking hands with Russian strongman  Vladimir Putin and  Chinese President Xi  Jingping.

