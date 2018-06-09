Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout


Rio de Janeiro: A cable car service which runs to Rio de Janeiro´s Sugarloaf Mountain, one of Brazil´s most famous tourist attractions, was suspended Friday after a nearby shootout that wounded a policeman.

"The Sugarloaf cable car service is temporarily suspended due to a police operation," the firm that runs the service told AFP.

Military police in Rio confirmed in a statement that an operation began Friday morning in favelas in the hilly areas of Leme district, a popular tourist area in the city´s south, where a number of shootings have occurred in recent days near the famed Copacabana beach.

The police operations, which are becoming increasingly frequent in Rio, are aimed at destroying the grip of drug gangs.

The other side of the hills looks out on the Urca district, where the Sugarloaf cable car begins its 396 meter (yard) climb to the top, offering a stunning panoramic of the "Marvelous City."

"At around 1:00pm (1600 GMT), police came across a group of armed men and a shootout ensued in the forest. A policeman was lightly wounded by grenade shrapnel," police said, adding that an operation was ongoing.

By late afternoon, a helicopter was flying over the area and the police were searching on jet skis for the suspects at sea, an AFP photographer said.

Nearly two years after hosting the Olympics, Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a surge in violence.

At the end of February, President Michel Temer entrusted the army with the city´s security, though the policy has not resulted in any real reduction in insecurity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US soldier killed, 4 more wounded in Somalia attack

US soldier killed, 4 more wounded in Somalia attack
Austria to shut down mosques, expel foreign-funded imams

Austria to shut down mosques, expel foreign-funded imams
Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes
NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough

NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Load More load more