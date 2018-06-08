Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fact-check: Did Messi refuse to play Israel over 'innocent children' deaths?

PARIS: Argentina star Lionel Messi is quoted as refusing to play against "people who kill innocent Palestinian children" following the cancellation of a friendly match between Argentina and Israel. There is no evidence he made this statement.

WHAT ARE WE ARE VERIFYING?

Messi is widely quoted as telling Argentina sports channel TyC Sports: "As a UNICEF ambassador, I cannot play against people who kill innocent Palestinian children. We had to cancel the game because we are humans before we are footballers."

WHAT DO WE KNOW

The quote widely shared on social media followed the decision by Argentina on Wednesday to cancel their World Cup warm-up match against Israel in Jerusalem on Saturday following pressure from the Palestinians.

However, TyC Sports reporter Martin Arevalo, who is in Barcelona where Argentina are preparing for the World Cup, said his channel had never spoken to Messi.

"What you are writing is false. Messi has not spoken to the media and not with TyC Sports on this subject. Be accurate. During his preparations for the World Cup, Messi is not talking to the press," he said in a widely shared tweet late Wednesday.

Messi, the five-time world player of the year, is not known for courting controversy or issuing political statements. 

As a UNICEF ambassador and global star anything he says is carefully vetted by his PR team and he has carefully steered clear of divisive issues.

WHAT CONCLUSION CAN BE DRAWN?

There is no evidence that Messi ever made this statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket South Africa announce new T20 league

Cricket South Africa announce new T20 league
New Zealand women post new ODI record total of 490-4

New Zealand women post new ODI record total of 490-4
Thiem ends Cecchinato fairytale to reach French Open final

Thiem ends Cecchinato fairytale to reach French Open final
Lyon captain Nabil Fekir to join Liverpool: reports

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir to join Liverpool: reports
Load More load more