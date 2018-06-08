Video of Dutch PM cleaning up coffee with mop goes viral

The video of Dutch Prime Minister cleaning up spilled coffee with a mop has gone viral on social media.



In the video you can clearly see the Dutch PM Mark Rutte cleaning him cleaning up a cup of coffee which he accidently spilled while entering a government ministry.

It shows Dutch PM taking a mop from a cleaner, wiping up the mess and cleaning splashes off the security gate.

The cleaning staff applauded the act of their leader.