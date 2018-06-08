Video of Dutch PM cleaning up coffee with mop goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The video of Dutch Prime Minister cleaning up spilled coffee with a mop has gone viral on social media.
In the video you can clearly see the Dutch PM Mark Rutte cleaning him cleaning up a cup of coffee which he accidently spilled while entering a government ministry.
It shows Dutch PM taking a mop from a cleaner, wiping up the mess and cleaning splashes off the security gate.
The cleaning staff applauded the act of their leader.
