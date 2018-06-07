Bilawal to contest general elections from Lyari, Larkana, Malakand

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be contest upcoming general elections from three National Assembly constituencies, sources said Thursday.



Geo News reported citing the sources privy to the development that Bilawal will contest general elections 2018 from NA-8 Malakand, NA-200 Larkana and NA-246 Lyari, Karachi.

The PPP chairman is expected to file nomination papers for NA-8 Malakand and NA-200 Larkana on Friday, a day after he submitted his nominations paper from NA-246 Lyari.



Meanwhile, Bilawal’s younger sister Aseefa will contest elections from NA-202 Larkana.

Earlier today, Bilawal submitted his nominations paper to contest from Lyari in the general elections.

Bilawal anticipated his participation on Twitter after he submitted papers for a NA-246 placement in the general elections 2018.

Speaking to media there, Bilawal pursued that the PPP will take forward Benazir Bhutto’s vision and it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation.

"I am stepping into parliamentary politics. A Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence," he said.

He was accompanied by Nabil Gabol, Nadia Gabol and other leaders and workers of the party at the time of submission.

Later, he paid a surprise visit to the streets of his constituency NA-246 in Lyari, Karachi with party's supporters.

PPP Sindh Vice President Rashid Rabbani, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Khalil Hoath and others were present during the visit.