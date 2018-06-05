Chinese Ambassador calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on the caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and conveyed his cordial greetings and best wishes from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.



The Secretary to Prime Minister Sohail Amir and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua attended the meeting.

During the meeting PM Nasirul Mulk said Pakistan and China enjoy deep political mutual trust and the friendly relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in the people.

“Pakistan highly values its friendship with China and thanks China for its strong support and assistance for the development of Pakistan.”

Pakistan will continue to put its relations with China as the cornerstone of foreign policy. Pakistan highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi, and has already benefited from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The main responsibility of the caretaker government is to organize a peaceful and fair election within the constitutional framework and maintain political stability, he said and added that within this process, the caretaker government will remain committed to promoting Pakistan-China friendly cooperation, pushing forward CPEC, and making every effort to ensure the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

Ambassador Yao congratulated the PM on his resumption of the office and conveyed congratulations from the Chinese leaders.

Yao said that China attaches great importance to China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

China wishes the caretaker government to successfully organize the election, and hopes that the PM and the caretaker government will continue to promote friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan.

China believes that regardless of the outcome of the election, China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership will continue to advance.