Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ all set to open big in China

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is all set to test its luck on Chinese land after its much-awaited release in the country.



The film that raised awareness about sanitary hygiene amongst the people of India and how they face a deficit of proper restrooms has done massive business of over 100-crores due to its distinct story.

This is the main reason why the film was chosen to release in China on June 8, posted Indian film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter, revealing the Chinese poster of the movie which has been renamed as 'Toilet Hero' for local audiences.

Starring alongside Akshay Kumar is Bhumi Pednekar in the film that was released worldwide on August 11 last year.