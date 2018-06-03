Sun June 03, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Australian Muslim millionaire dies after giving his fortune away to charity

Ali Banat, a 36 years old Australian known for  his lavish lifestyle, passed away on Friday .

According to reports,  the   Muslim millionaire, had given away his  fortune to charity after being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Banat was told he had  seven months to live but he lived for three years after the diagnosis which made him reconsider his life. 

He sold his watches, cars and other luxury items in his possession.


He had made the money from his security and electrical company which he said he decided to donate after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Ali Banat founded the Muslims Around The World (MATW) Project, which went to countries in Africa and provided people with education, food and other forms of aid. 

He helped thousands of people in in Togo, Ghana, and Burkina Faso. His interview with Hoblos went viral, and he received donations from people across the world. 

