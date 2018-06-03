Sun June 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Mikaal Zulfiqar-starrer ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ releases first official trailer

LAHORE: 2018 hasn’t proved that much of a spectacular year for Pakistani films, except for ‘Cake’ that did exceptionally good not just here, but worldwide.

With a number of home-based productions gearing up for release on Eid, such as Mahira and Shaheryar-starrer ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’, Jawed Sheikh’s ‘Wajood’ and Moamar Rana’s ‘Azaadi’,  Mikaal Zulfiqar-starrer ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ is also scheduled to hit cinemas this Eid, and its makers have released its first trailer recently.

Full of tongue-in-cheek laughter, the trailer gives a glimpse into lives of a few Pakistani families living in Canada.

The film also stars Ali Kazmi, Atiqa Odho, Qavi Khan and Mehmood Akhtar along with various others.

Dubbed by Ali Kazmi as ‘total family entertainer’, ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ is directed by Mehmood Akhter, a veteran TV, theatre and film actor.

