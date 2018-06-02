UN Security Council rejects US draft resolution on Gaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council failed Friday to adopt a US-drafted measure condemning Palestinian group Hamas for the recent violence in Gaza.
The United States was the only country that voted in favor of the draft resolution in the Security Council. Eleven countries abstained while Bolivia, Kuwait and Russia opposed it.
