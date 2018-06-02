Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UN Security Council rejects US draft resolution on Gaza


UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council failed Friday to adopt a US-drafted measure condemning Palestinian group Hamas for the recent violence in Gaza.

The United States was the only country that voted in favor of the draft resolution in the Security Council. Eleven countries abstained while Bolivia, Kuwait and Russia opposed it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Israeli army kills Palestinian nurse in Gaza border protest: medics

Israeli army kills Palestinian nurse in Gaza border protest: medics
N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy
Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault
US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians

US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians
Load More load more