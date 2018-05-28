Meet first Pakistani American who achieves rank of Captain in New York police

NEW YORK: Waheed Akhter, who migrated to US with a Diversity Lottery Visa, is the firth Pakistani American to achieve the rank of Captain in New York Police Department with his dedications.



Waheed, hailing from Mandi Bahauddin, migrated to US in June 1998 with Diversity Lottery Visa. He worked hard at odd jobs until he joined the New York Police Department. With his dedication, Waheed became the first Pakistani American to achieve the rank of Captain in NYPD.

“Of course America is a land of opportunities, however, I had never dreamed to come to US and settle here, “ Waheed told media.

“I worked at grocery shop, gas station and also ran yellow cab here, and completed my education. Later I joined police force,” he narrated his story of joining the police.

Akhtar father of four joined the NYPD in January 2005. He served in Transit District 34 as a Police Officer and in October 2010 was promoted to Sergeant. He served in this supervisory position in the 77 Pct. and the Internal Affairs Bureau.

He then proceeded to the rank of Lieutenant and served in the 83 Pct and is currently assigned to Organized Crime Control Bureau.

“My father was Sub Inspector in Punjab police, my brother is also in police department so I decided to join police force here in US,” he replied when asked about joining the police.

Waheed went on to say “When I was child it was my dream to join Pakistan Army.”