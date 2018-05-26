General elections to be held on July 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The General Elections – 2018 will be held on July 25 as President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain here on Saturday has given the approval of the date.
The President has signed the summary sent by the Pakistan Election Commission.
The elections for the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies will be held on the same date all over the country.
