Sat May 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 26, 2018

General elections to be held on July 25

ISLAMABAD: The General Elections – 2018 will be held on July 25 as President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain here on Saturday has given the approval of the date.

The President has signed the summary sent by the Pakistan Election Commission.

The elections for the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies will be held on the same date all over the country.

