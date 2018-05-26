PM announces compensation for laborers killed while working on M5 motorway

MULTAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday offered Fateha for labourers who lost their lives while working on the Shujabad Interchange of M5 Multan-Sukkur motorway and announced Rs 1 million each as compensation for the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 500,000 for each labourer injured in the accident late on Friday night.

A pin-drop silence dominated the big crowd on Saturday in Shujabad when Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah announced the tragic accident in which five labourers had lost lives late Friday night while working at Shujabad Interchange.

After announcing compensation for the deceased labourers and the injured, Prime Minister Abbasi said that the company, executing the project, would also provide compensation.

Syed Javed Ali Shah said the incident had saddened everybody and added: "We would have been happier, had this tragic incident not happened.”

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana said that poor labourers had shed their blood for the construction of this motorway and added that their sacrifice would never go waste.

These labourers would be remembered forever, he added.