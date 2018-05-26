Pervaiz Khattak's wife barred from travelling to US

PESHAWAR: Wife of Khyber Paktunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak was not allowed to board a plan on Saturday after she failed to produce complete travel documents.

According to Geo News, Amira Khattak wanted to travel on her US passport through a foreign airline but was stopped by airport authorities at the Bacha Khan Airport.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that Mrs Khattak couldn't produce National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) .



