Sat May 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 26, 2018

Pervaiz Khattak's wife barred from travelling to US

PESHAWAR: Wife of Khyber Paktunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak was not  allowed to board a plan on Saturday after she failed to produce complete  travel documents.

According to Geo News, Amira Khattak wanted to  travel on her US passport through a  foreign airline but was stopped by airport authorities  at the Bacha Khan Airport.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that  Mrs Khattak  couldn't produce  National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) .


