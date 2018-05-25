China gives Pakistan $1.6 bln credit line to boost currency reserves: SBP sources

ISLAMABAD: China has given Pakistan a credit line worth $1.6 billion to stave off a balance of payments crisis, two Pakistani central bank sources said on Thursday, with cash earmarked for boosting fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.



Two State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sources told Reuters the credit facility that accompanies a currency swap agreement between SBP and China’s central bank has been hiked to 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) from 10 billion yuan.

“This arrangement has been finalised,” said one SBP source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A second source confirmed the agreement and the figures.

Meanwhile, China´s central bank said on Thursday it has signed a three-year bilateral currency swap agreement with Pakistan worth 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion).

The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the swap deal would help bilateral trade and investment.