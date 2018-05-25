Fri May 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
May 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China gives Pakistan $1.6 bln credit line to boost currency reserves: SBP sources

ISLAMABAD: China has given Pakistan a credit line worth $1.6 billion to stave off a balance of payments crisis, two Pakistani central bank sources said on Thursday, with cash earmarked for boosting fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Two State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sources told Reuters the credit facility that accompanies a currency swap agreement between SBP and China’s central bank has been hiked to 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) from 10 billion yuan.

“This arrangement has been finalised,” said one SBP source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A second source confirmed the agreement and the figures.

Meanwhile, China´s central bank said on Thursday it has signed a three-year bilateral currency swap agreement with Pakistan worth 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion).

The People´s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the swap deal would help bilateral trade and investment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

SBP hikes rates by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent

SBP hikes rates by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent
SBP governor confirms Chinese loans amid currency crunch

SBP governor confirms Chinese loans amid currency crunch
Specific actions taken to save country from inclusion in FATF grey list: Miftah

Specific actions taken to save country from inclusion in FATF grey list: Miftah
Moody’s maintains Pakistan's B3 stable rating

Moody’s maintains Pakistan's B3 stable rating
Load More load more