Fri May 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 24, 2018

England 184 all out against Pakistan in 1st Test

London: England were dismissed for 184 after winning the toss on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord´s on Thursday.

Veteran opener Alastair Cook, appearing in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test appearance, was the only batsman to make a half-century, with a well-made innings of 70.

Mohammad Abbas and the recalled Hasan Ali took four wickets apiece.

England, who were 165 for five at tea, lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs in 27 balls after the interval.

This is the first of a two-Test series.

