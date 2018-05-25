Virat Kohli opens up about secret honeymoon and having a family

Indian captain Virat Kohli has finally opened up about his life outside of the stadium, including his secret honeymoon, plans of having a family and also dealing with fame.

In conversation with ESPN months after he secretly tied the knot to Bollywood beauty queen Anushka Sharma, the cricketing legend opened up about the duo’s honeymoon in Finland which also managed to go without attaining public attention.

As per media reports, the pair had flown to Lapland’s capital Rovaniemi to celebrate their honeymoon, and in spite of there being no paparazzi circling them, they did run into three Indians.

“We bumped into three Indians at a coffee shop. What are the odds?” Virat stated.

The couple however, had succeeded in persuading the three fellow countrymen not to mention the encounter on social media to respect their privacy.

Elaborating further on his marriage with Anushka he stated: “I have realised a lot of things in the past few years since I’ve been with my wife. Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well. Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It’s a blessing.”

Regarding the subject of fame, the iconic cricketer stated that similar to other aspects of life this one as well will pass with time.

Adding on about his family life, Virat affirmed: “I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up."