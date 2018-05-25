Aamir Khan reveals why he refused to play Sunil Dutt in ‘Sanju’

The late Bollywood veteran actor Sunil Dutt’s role was to be played by megastar Aamir Khan in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, ‘Sanju’ but according to the actor he turned down the offer as his heart was with the title character of the film.

As per media reports, the Secret Superstar actor had refused to play the role of Sunil Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt stating that he wouldn’t want to play any role other than Sanju’s.

“He [Hirani] approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju's role is unbelievable,” he stated.

Expressing that the chief character is what had “won his heart” the 53 year old actor revealed: “So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir Kapoor is playing it. So, do not offer me anything."

In spite of him not getting hands on his preferred role, Khan stated that Ranbir Kapoor who will be playing the lead role of Sanjay Dutt in the film has laudable potential and he is definite that he would excel at the role.

Talking to Indian media outlets, Khan also opened up about the amity he shared with Sunil Dutt stating: "He always sent me telegrams in those days to wish me on Diwali, Eid, birthday... If my film did well, he sent me a congratulations note."

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring luminaries like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal, is all set to hit theaters on June 29th 2018.