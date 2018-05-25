Celebrity life is not easy, there is a lot of scrutiny: Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Famed Indian actor Ranver Singh has carved an identity of his own in Bollywood in a very short span of time. The actor, who has various epic dramas under his name, is also known for his quirky, full of fun videos that he updates on his social media accounts from time to time, where he charms his fans with an infectious smile and an energy that never dies down.



Ranveer who was seen dancing a storm at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding some time back, has recently stated that being a celebrity is not easy as it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

“Celebrity life is not easy. There is a lot of scrutiny. This is compounded with the coming of mobile phones and smart phones which have a camera. There is constant attention, sometimes too much of it,” shared Ranveer.

However, he stated that he doesn’t let any of this affect him or his work. “But this is something you take in your stride. If you decided to be an actor, then with that kind of territory comes a lot of attention and I am only too happy to receive attention,” he added.

“There are many things which you can do as a person who is not famous that you cannot do when you are a public figure. I have started understanding that slowly. But in the midst of all of this attention and noise sometimes, you cannot lose the focus of what is the most important (thing) -- which is the core of what you do -- which is acting in films,” he says.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's next 'Simmba' as well as 'Gully Boy' opposite Alia Bhatt.