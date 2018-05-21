PTI rejects PPP’s nominees for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry has rejected the nominations of PPP for the post of caretaker Prime Minister.

His response came shortly after PPP shortlisted Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the top slot in a caretaker government.

Zaka Ashraf had served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while Jalil Abbasi Jilani had been Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington.

“We reject both the nominees. Zaka Ashraf is a PPP’s member and, therefore, he isn’t qualified for the position of caretaker PM. But we have respect for Jalil Abbas Jilani, who had been a seasoned diplomat and bureaucrat,” Chaudhry told a press conference on Monday.

He said that PTI had proposed the name of former Supreme Court judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former SBP governor Dr Ishrat Hussain.

“Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is also a relative of Jalil Abbasi Jilani,” he said. “Let’ see if Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepts the PPP’s nominations.”

The PTI spokesman said that Nawaz Sharif had only responded to 58 questions regarding his London properties.

“Nawaz Sharif has to answer 128 questions about his properties in London. When Nawaz Sharif is asked where did the money come from for his Gulf steel mill, he says he doesn’t know,” Chaudhry said.

“Nawaz Sharif thinks he can befool the entire nation. Nawaz Sharif says Avenfield properties are owned by Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz, who are absconders,” he said.

To a question, he ruled out an electoral alliance with PML-Q. (We will not form any alliance in the next elections," he maintained.