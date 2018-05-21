Mon May 21, 2018
Business

Web Desk
May 20, 2018

Balochistan finance adviser Dr Ruqayya Hashmi resigns

QUETTA: Dr Ruqayya Hashmi, Adviser to Balochistan CM on Finance, has tendered her resignation over differences with unnamed lawmakers on budget.

Geo TV quoted sources saying that Dr Ruqayya has sent her resignation to Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

It has been said that Dr Hashmi decided to resign after an altercation which resulted over disagreement with some lawmakers on certain aspects of the budget.

Sources add that the government was trying to convince her to withdraw her resignation.

Dr Hashmi presented the budget on May 14 after getting approval from the provincial cabinet.

During the session, she spoke about the deficit and allocations made to various sectors of the province.

