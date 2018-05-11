After Shah Rukh Khan’s apology, KKR captain says IPL playoffs place still possible

MUMBAI: Shortly after Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan apologized to fans for his team’s lack of spirit, against Mumbai Indians, skipper Dinesh Karthik said that the team was still in race for the playoffs stage of the tournament.



“Do I feel the playoffs are possible? Definitely yes. We have three games and we take one game at a time. If we win them, we can go through. I believe in that and I want my teammates to believe in that. At this point, that is the important thing,” said Karthik after the 102-run loss to Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

KKR are out of the top four and have a negative nett run rate due to their abject surrender against Mumbai Indians, who made a remarkable comeback in the tournament despite initial losses.

“The best way to rectify that is to notch up good wins,” said Karthik.

“For that KKR have to show the nous and the nerve to live down a performance that wasn’t short of a nightmare.”