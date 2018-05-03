Thu May 03, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

Protests break out in India over Quaid-e-Azam's portrait

Police used tear gas and resorted to baton charge to disperse students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were marching to register a police complaint against Hindu groups that had barged into campus to protest the presence of a portrait of Pakistan’s founding leader Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, local media reported on Wednesday.

The students then staged a sit-in against the treatment meted out to them by police, Hindustan Times reported.

Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah-File photo

The paper reported that the The Hindu groups allegedly shouted slogans against the Quaid-e-Azam and asked the university to remove the portrait at the Students’ Union Hall in 48 hours.

The controversy began when Satish Gautam, a ruling party lawmaker, wrote to AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor seeking a justification for Jinnah’s portrait, which has been hanging at the university since 1938.

Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, a student leader, said the portrait would not be removed saying  it came up as part of a protocol that the AMU students’ union accorded to all great leaders of the then undivided India who had visited the campus. 

