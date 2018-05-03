UK’s new minister Sajid Javid just got trolled for his Tory power pose

LONDON: Sajid Javid, UK’s now first Muslim Interior Minister, just had a celebratory picture clicked outside his new office on the first day and it caught wit for a very ‘Tory power stance’ making Twitter more fun for the day.

Javid unleashed his first official picture as the home secretary this Monday and the trolling begun – while the question of the day to some happened to be the mystery behind the Tory power pose and why they are doing it.

Concerning why the tweets are being as amusing as they appear, the pose happens to have the person in the picture stand firm and content with legs stretched out and hands on their side like a superhero’s posture seen in movies posters, in a rather parliamentarian or formal attire. A number of senior Conservative politicians have chosen this particularly bizarre way to stand.

The chain of Tory power pose has a number of senior Conservative politicians pictured this way with George Osborne and his legs at the 2015 Conservative party conference in Manchester, and there was Theresa May in another picture the same week– and now with Sajid Javid we have a combo of power pose. The rest also include David Cameron.

If we take a moment along the wit going on across Twitter to analyze the ‘power pose’—which probably came out so because [the reasons are probably simple] his new duties as the home secretary right during the crisis over treatment of immigrants sparked him with tough-enough mood to ‘seem like a powerhouse’ in the picture or simply because all those who went for the pose ‘like it’ that way.

Here’s more in Twitter’s wit bucket:

Who is Sajid Javid?

The new interior minister Sajid Javid is the son of Pakistani parents who immigrated to Britain in the 1960s. He took charge Monday of a ministry in crisis over its treatment of immigrants.

The 48-year-old former investment banker became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority.

He replaced Amber Rudd, who resigned on Sunday night following a crisis over the threatened deportation of members of the Windrush generation, whose families moved to Britain from the Caribbean in the 1950s and 1960s.

Javid now takes responsibility for resolving the situation, promising to treat those affected with "decency and fairness", as well as dealing with wider immigration policy, policing and counter-terrorism.



