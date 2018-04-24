Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes

Today marks the 45th birthday of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who has ruled the grounds for over 24 years and has won the hearts of many people in and outside India.

The iconic cricketer had turned to Twitter last night to express his gratitude to the overwhelming amount of birthday wishes that have been flowing in.

“Thank you for your birthday wishes. I know since last night past twelve am, the messages have been pouring in and it means a lot to me. I’m getting ready actually to go to the stadium in some time well get to the hotel, have a meeting and then go to the ground so look forward to seeing you there,” stated the cricket star in his video message.

Ever since he made his debut on the international pitch at the age of 16, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and one-day internationals. Tendulkar has only been soaring through the skies, from playing over 200 Test matches to scoring 15,921 runs and 463 ODIs to making 18,426 runs during an illustrious career of 24 years.

The leading Indian cricketer has managed to captivate not only people in his country but cricket enthusiasts from all over the world, who are collectively celebrating and paying tribute to the cricketing marvel today.



