Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes

Today marks the 45th birthday of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who has ruled the grounds for over 24 years and has won the hearts of many people in and outside India.

The iconic cricketer had turned to Twitter last night to express his gratitude to the overwhelming amount of birthday wishes that have been flowing in.

“Thank you for your birthday wishes. I know since last night past twelve am, the messages have been pouring in and it means a lot to me. I’m getting ready actually to go to the stadium in some time well get to the hotel, have a meeting and then go to the ground so look forward to seeing you there,” stated the cricket star in his video message.

Ever since he made his debut on the international pitch at the age of 16, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and one-day internationals. Tendulkar has only been soaring through the skies, from playing over 200 Test matches to scoring 15,921 runs and 463 ODIs to making 18,426 runs during an illustrious career of 24 years.

The leading Indian cricketer has managed to captivate not only people in his country but cricket enthusiasts from all over the world, who are collectively celebrating and paying tribute to the cricketing marvel today.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards

After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards
Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'

Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'
Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history

Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history
Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India

Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India
Load More load more