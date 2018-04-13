Kuwait Airways ceases flights to Beirut amid security warning





KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways has announced that it will suspend all flights to Beirut starting Thursday. The decision was made over ‘serious’ threats to security.

Kuwait Airways made the announcement on Twitter that it will cease all flights bound for Lebanon “on the basis of serious security warnings,” terming it a precautionary step aimed at “preserving the safety” of its passengers.

Kuwait Airways will no longer fly to Beirut starting April 12, the company said. It is unclear how long the suspension will last, with the company stating that all flights will be terminated “until further notice."

The company acted on the warning came from Cyprus authorities a day after the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had issued a similar alert via Eurocontro, warning of possible “air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment.”



The warnings came in light of the US, the UK and France possible potential military response to an alleged chemical incident in Douma on April 7.