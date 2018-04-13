The curious case of Indian cricketer Shami and his wife

KOLKATA: Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has been in headlines for quite some time now after an alleged case of domestic abuse was put forth by his wife Hasin Jahan.



According to recent development in the case, Hasin Jahan has filed yet another lawsuit against husband Shami at Alipore court on Tuesday, seeking Indian Rupees 10 lakh (1 million) as maintenance fee per month for her and daughter.



“This case is different from the one we had filed before the police. Shami had not paid a single penny to Jahan since she had raised the issue. He had given her a Rs 1 lakh cheque that later bounced. Now she has no money to pay for the monthly expenses,” Jahan’s lawyer said, adding that the cricketer earns around Rs 100 crore every year and it shouldn’t be much of a problem for him to bear his family’s expenses.

“It is his duty to take care of the family and pay for the wife and child’s expenses. Hence we demanded the money — Rs 7 lakh per month for Jahan and Rs 3 lakh per month for the child,” the lawyer added.

Jahan even sought protection from being forced to vacate her Jadavpur apartment and pleaded the court to let her daughter’s custody remain with her only.

She lodged a case against Shami and his family members; mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his brother Md Hasib Ahamed and Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen and his sister Sabina Anjum, the same people who she had registered a complaint against last month.

Eariler Jahan accused Shami of assault and infidelity, stating that he was not just cheating on her but was unfaithful to his country too, for being involved in spot-fixing as he allegedly took money in Dubai from a woman belonging to Pakistan, she claimed.



Consequently, Shami had been charged as per law under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or intoxication with intent to commit an offence) and 34 (common intention).

