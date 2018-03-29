Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
March 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australian cricket captain sent home, coach stays in place amid scandal

JOHANNESBURG: Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said Tuesday.

Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland.

"I am angry and disappointed, it is not a good day for Australian cricket," he said.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket chiefs to review punishment for ball-tampering

Cricket chiefs to review punishment for ball-tampering
Tearful Smith takes 'full responsibility' for ball-tampering scandal

Tearful Smith takes 'full responsibility' for ball-tampering scandal
Daren Ganga plays cricket on the streets of Karachi

Daren Ganga plays cricket on the streets of Karachi
Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months

Ball-tampering scandal: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months
Load More load more