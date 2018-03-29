Australian cricket captain sent home, coach stays in place amid scandal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said Tuesday.
Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland.
"I am angry and disappointed, it is not a good day for Australian cricket," he said.
JOHANNESBURG: Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said Tuesday.
Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland.
"I am angry and disappointed, it is not a good day for Australian cricket," he said.
Comments