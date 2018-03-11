Sun March 11, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars captain Brandon McCullum has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 24th day/night Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.

Both teams remain unchanged for today’s match.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Lendl Simmons, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Usman Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, AP Devich, Agha Salman, Gulraiz Sadaf (wk), Brandon McCullum (captain), Sohail Akhtar, Sunil Narine, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, McClenaghan, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

