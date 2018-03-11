Duminy shines as United outplay Zalmi to top points table





DUBAI: Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 26 in the 21st Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Friday.

Having been sent into bat, Islamabad United set a daunting target of 183 for Peshawar Zalmi, playing an outclass cricket to reach their highest-ever total in the PSL history. They made 182 for five, one short of the highest score made in the third edition.

Chasing a massive target Peshawar’s batsmen shattered their sense and could not make a huge early partnership to stay in the match as at one stage Zalmi were 92 for 8 but a record ninth-wicket partnership of 56 runs between Riaz and Umaid reduced the margin of defeat as their team reached to 156 for 9 in 20 overs falling 26 runs short of the target.

Jean-Paul Duminy smashed an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls with four sixes and six fours to be declared the man of the match. His sensible inning involved in three major partnerships – 39 with Luke Ronchi for the first wicket (27), 61 with Hussain Talat for the second wicket (29) and 71 with Asif Ali (45) for the fourth wicket.

The United batsmen were looking set to cross 200-run mark but a fierce spell from Wahab Riaz did not allow them to do so by claiming three wickets for 30 runs.