Sun March 11, 2018
Sports

Khalid Hussain
March 9, 2018

PSL 3: Coach Moody says lost ball changed things for Sultans

DUBAI: In the fourth over of the Multan Sultans’ innings in their HBL PSL match against Lahore Qalandars on Friday evening, Kumar Sangakkara hoisted a six over pacer Sohail Khan’s head.

The ball disappeared into what was a surprisingly big crowd at the Dubai International Stadium and was declared lost.

The ball had to be changed and so did Multan’s fortunes. From then onwards, Multan who made a flying start, quickly slipped out of contention after getting bowled out for 114 with 17-year-old youngster Shaheen Afridi dealing a fatal blow with figures of 5-4.

Tom Moody, Multan’s seasoned Australian coach, later said that the condition of the ball given to Lahore Qalandars was quite different to the one that was lost in the crowd.

“The new ball was soft and things changed after that,” said Moody, who was displeased with his team’s second consecutive defeat in the contest.

When asked about Shaheen Afridi, Moody said that he sees a bright future for the left-arm pacer from FATA.

“He is tall and has pace. He is young and has that spark in him and I think he is one of those youngsters on whom they should keep an eye on. He is surely a good prospect for the future,” he said.

