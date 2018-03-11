Duminy, Asif steer Islamabad United to record 182-5

DUBAI: Islamabad United set Peshawar Zalmi a daunting target of 183 in the 21st Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Friday.

Islamabad United after being sent into bat, played well to reach their highest-ever total in the PSL history. They made 182 for five, one short of the highest score made in the third edition.

Jean-Paul Duminy top scored with an unbeaten 73, made off 54 balls with four sixes and six fours.

He was involved in three major partnerships – 39 with Luke Ronchi for the first wicket (27), 61 with Hussain Talat for the second wicket (29) and 71 with Asif Ali (45) for the fourth wicket.

The United batsmen were looking set to cross 200-run mark but a fierce spell from Wahab Riaz did not allow them to do so by claiming three wickets for 30 runs.



