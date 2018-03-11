Malala sheds light on gender equality at Letterman's show

In commemoration for the International Women’s Day, talk show host David Letterman invited Malala Yousafzai to discuss gender equality.



In the third episode of Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the advocate for women’s education sat down with the American television host and tackled the topics of gender inequality, extremism and education being a significant component to a stable society.

The show broke out with Letterman asking the 20 years old what would have happened if she had succumbed to her wounds from the attempted murder by the Taliban in 2012.

"I would hope that many people would have stood up and stood up against extremists, against not just the extremists, not just the people, but against the ideology, because that's what we have to fight against: the ideology that exists there that does not accept women as equal to men [and] that does not accept women to have the right to education,” she answered.

She further pressed on the issue of fighting for the right to an education for men and women, a dilemma that is not just alive within the borders of Pakistan, but exists on a global scale.

"The governments need to invest more money into education. Business people, everyone who is part of society, they need to start thinking about investing in girls and their education. We just need an ambition and an intention. What to do is then easy," she suggested.

The Nobel Laureate expressed her grave concern about budget cuts in education and attacked the leaders for figuring out a way to end extremism and poverty, all the while paying no heed to education.

During the course of the interview, the young activist touched upon numerous subjects; such as her inspiration Benazir Bhutto, her hometown of Swat calling it a “paradise on Earth”, a brighter outlook on the Pashtun culture, as well as more pressing topics like honor killings, her attackers and her continuous fight for education.