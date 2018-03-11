Sun March 11, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat against Lahore Qalandars

DUBAI: Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik has won the toss and elected to bat against Lahore Qalandars in the 20th Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Multan Sultans are still on top of the points table with nine points from seven matches whereas Lahore Qalandars are still at bottom after losing all their six matches so far in the tournament. They are desperate to break their streak of defeats.

Lahore has dropped Ramdin, who hasn't scored a single boundary in this PSL season. Shaheen Shah Afridi returns and McClenaghan gets a game for Lahore.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Gulraiz Sadaf(wk), Brendon McCullum (captain), Sohail Akhtar, Sunil Narine, Sohail Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Multan Sultans: Kumar Sangakkara(wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (captain), Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan

In This Story

