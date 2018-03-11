Sun March 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

Atif Aslam eager to collaborate with 12-year old Arshman who covered 'Dil Diyan Gallan'


KARACHI: 12-year-old Arshman Naeem has become a singing sensation already.

Arshman’s cover song that went viral on the internet overnight has now prompted Atif Aslam’s reaction as the globally-renowned icon has spoken up in praise of the young boy’s incredible talent himself.

Atif, lauding the boy’s singing skill, posted on Instagram:

Woo mashallah innocence at it's best.Well done Arshman - let's collaborate soon Arshman Naeem and Atif Aslam graced today’s episode of Geo Pakistan.


Arshman was elated to meet his favorite singer and idol Atif and expressed desire to meet and collaborate with him in some future project.

Atif Aslam appreciated Arshman’s audacious move to sing ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ in his own distinct style and further motivated Arshman to never give up his passion of singing. 

