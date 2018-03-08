Contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif maintainable: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday declared plea against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in contempt of court case as maintainable.



The petitioner has prayed the court to ban the transmission of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches as he lashes out at judges in his public appearances and media talks.

The IHC had reserved the verdict on Feb 26 which was announced today by Justice Amir Farooq on petition of Advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi.

The petition against Sharif has secretary information, chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Press Council of Pakistan as parties to the case. The court has ordered them to file their replies by April 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that two PML-N ministers are facing contempt cases in the Supreme Court. The apex court will indict Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry in contempt cases next week.

Former senator Nehal Hashmi has been served another notice by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday over his outburst against the judiciary when he was freed from the Adiala Jail after serving one month prison in the same issue.