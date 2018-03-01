Police give clean chit to SSP, Madiha Kayani in Intezar murder case interim challan

KARACHI: Police on Thursday submitted interim challan in Intezar murder case to the court, giving clean chit to people father of the deceased has suspected might have had played a role in the killing of his son.

Intizar was shot dead by officials of Police's Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) in January.

Police said in the charge-sheet that they have found no evidence regarding enmity between the slain and the accused.

It stated that no evidence against suspended SSP Muqaddas Haider of ACLCÂ Â Mahrukh,Â Sohail and Madiha Kayani was found during investigation.

The police also failed to establish any link between the SSP and Madiha Kayani and Mahrukh and Sohail Ahmed.

According to the interim challan, both the policemen Bilal and Daniyal who fired shots at Intezar have been arrested.

The death of Intezar was caused by bullet fired by Bilal, the challan stated.

The police informed the court that 28 witnesses have been made part of the investigation of the murder.

19 years old Intezar was killed in Defence area of the city when police opened fire on his car.